A treasured relic from the field of the Custer massacre is owned by Mrs. May Barton of Gillette, widow of the late George Barton of Sundance. W.H. White of Crowe Agency, a custodian at the Custer Battlefield, came to Gillette this week to identify a brass studded, wooden framed hand mirror which has a place on the Barton mantle. Upon examining the mirror he stated it was the same one he had found fastened to the wrist of an Indian chief by a loop of fox skin as the chief lay prepared for burial in a tepee on the battlefield. Mr. White, who at that time was serving in Company F, U.S. Cavalry, arrived at the scene of the massacre on June 26, 1876, a day after the tragedy. Later in that same year, Mr. White, under command of Lt. Doane, went with a surveying expedition to the Yellowstone Park and down the Snake River. He lost the relic, which he had taken from the dead chieftain, while on this journey. The mirror was secured by Mr. Barton from an Indian in the Snake River country when trailing cattle through that territory and has been in the Barton family for more than half a century.
