From the Dec. 18, 1958 News Record:
Mrs. Norman Mapel stated this week that the 1958 Christmas Seal sale in Campbell County has risen to $726 compared to $580 at this same time a year ago. Mrs. Mapel, who is a county representative to the state board of the Wyoming Tuberculosis and Health association, said that the total goal for the entire state is $23,614.25. The contributions help to support the mobil X-ray unit which was again put in use this past year in the state.
