From the Nov. 6, 1958 News Record:
Gibson's Snack Bar was purchased effective Nov. 1 and is under new management of owners from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, it was announced by Mr. and Mrs. Ed Gibson who have operated the business for the past eight years. Mrs. Esther Irons and her daughter, Mrs. Audrie Adamson, have purchased the business. They have successfully operated a cafe business in Idaho before moving to Gillette. The Gibsons reported they have no plans for the immediate future except to settle their business matters and rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.