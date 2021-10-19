From the Oct. 12, 1997 News Record:
Child-killer Todd Nixon didn’t go down without a fight Friday as he was sentenced to life in prison for savagely beating his 3-year-old stepdaughter to death in May. At the end of a 5 1/2-hour hearing, Nixon exploded. The scene began as a replay of an outburst at the 26-year-old’s first time in court on the murder charge, when he tried to hug his mother and became enraged when officers refused to let him. This time, instead of merely stomping and kicking at a door, Nixon fought against the six officers trying to subdue him, shouted expletive and cried he’d been framed. “I didn’t kill my little girl! (Expletive) set me up!” Wheelchair bound Public Defender John Lake was knocked over in the fracas and taken by colleagues to the hospital to receive stitches for a cut on his head. County Attorney Mike Maycock said Nixon will likely be charged with felony assault on an officer.
