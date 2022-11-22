From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
Winners of the magazine salesmanship contest held recently at the Gillette grade school were determined only after an extra day was allotted to break a three-way tie, Ross Howe, principal, said in announcing the winners and expressing the appreciation of the school for the support given by the people of Gillette and the surrounding area. The contest opened on Nov. 3 and at its close on Nov. 12, Sharon Record, seventh grader, and Dickey Morrissey and Jimmy Nisselius, both eighth graders, had tied at $145 each in the Curtis Magazine company contest.
