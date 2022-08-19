From the Aug. 29, 1996 News Record:
Haley Elliston doesn't mind getting fingerprinted if it will help protect children. She's among about 150 new school district workers who, for the first time, will be required by state law to be fingerprinted. "I never would have thought I would have to (get fingerprinted) for teaching, but I think it's a good idea," said Elliston, the new mentorship teacher at Campbell County High School. The new state law went into effect July 1 requiring all new school workers to be fingerprinted and undergo a background check. "It's something the (school) personnel managers in the state pushed for," said Campbell County School District Human Resources Manager George Mathes. They wanted the legislation as another way to protect children, Mathes said.
