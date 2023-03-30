From the March 10, 1960 News Record:
Teams of Future Farmers of America and the National Guard unit will meet tonight, March 10, for a donkey basketball game at the high school gymnasium, beginning at 8 p.m., according to Dwight Knott, advisor of the sponsoring FFA chapter at the high school. In addition to the basketball game, donkey races, flag race tricks and a bucking donkey riding contest by local riders will add to the entertainment of the spectators.
