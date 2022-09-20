From the Sept. 28, 1958 News Record:
Young men turning 18 years of age were reminded this week that they are responsible to report to their county selective service office on their birthday or not more than five days following their 18th birthday, a spokesman for the local board stated. Those who do not report this fact to the draft board office at the county courthouse are subject to a penalty of five years imprisonment and $10,000 fine.
