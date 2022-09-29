From the Sept. 14, 1977 News Record:
A budgeting snafu means Campbell County will have to do a $325,000 juggling act, but no tax increase is foreseen. The problem occurred when the county commission entered anticipated revenue from the optional 1 percent sales tax and federal anti-recession funds into the budget, but failed to designate what the funds would be spent for. "It's just an oversight in budgeting," explained Commissioner Bill Fitch. "We show it in, but we didn't show it out." Because of the oversight, the commission must hold a hearing so that money from the $1-million cash reserve fund may be placed in other budget columns and spent for projects, such as courthouse remodeling and a new computer system, that the sales tax funds were to be set aside for.
