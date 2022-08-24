From the Aug. 19, 1977 News Record:
A thief stole 22 licenses and PSC permits from an 18-wheeler truck parked at the Husky Truck Stop this morning, and now the truckers won't be able to leave Wyoming until new ones are purchased. The husband-wife team, E.L. and Sharon Bender, were on their way to New Mexico with a full load when they stopped in Gillette this morning for breakfast. When they returned to their truck, the pair told sheriff's deputies they noticed a man snooping around the truck and ran him off. Then they noticed that log books were missing and checked further and found that a folder containing the licenses, permits, and vehicle registration was gone. Deputy Tom Naylor said replacement costs for the stolen items would be expensive.
