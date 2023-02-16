From the Feb. 11, 1938 News Record:
The ever-increasing popularity of the school newspaper incorporated with the local paper, has prompted the News Record to cooperate with the class in News Writing of Campbell County High School in preparing "SCHOOL DAZE." Considerable time has been devoted to this subject by Supt. N.D. Morgan and Miss Ruth Beiber, class instructor. This project was proposed by the News Record in an effort to give local high school students practical experience in connection with their academic training.
