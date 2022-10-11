From the Oct. 9, 1996 News Record:
A child molester at Gillette’s new halfway house for criminals has been jailed on suspicion of a rules violation, according to authorities. Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Seeman and Volunteers of America CEO Jerry Fletcher confirmed the arrest today. The sheriff’s office is continuing an investigation of Roger Ford, 38. Sheriff’s investigators wouldn’t say if that investigation is related to rules violations at the halfway house or a separate crime.
