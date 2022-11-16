From the Nov. 21, 1997 News Record:
Justin Brumfield will be charged with two misdemeanors in a crash that killed a mother and son in October, County Attorney Mike Maycock said. Carol Wallace, 42, and Matt Wallace, 14, of Gillette, died Oct. 17 when a dump truck driven by Brumfield drove over the top of their Honda, according to the Highway Patrol. Brumfield, 21, Gillette, will be charged with driving the dump truck without having a commercial license and with driving left of center, Maycock said. Brumfield wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck and was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries. At the time of the crash, Brumfield was on probation for using a motor vehicle without permission in July 1995.
