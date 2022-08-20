From the Aug. 9, 1996 News Record:
Eighteen men and one woman have arrived at a new halfway house for criminals that opened Aug. 1. After a week of orientation, many of the Campbell County Community Corrections Facility residents have found or are seeking jobs, Interim Director Barb Mohler said. The center, run by Volunteers of America, was scheduled to open July 1, but construction delays pushed the date back, CEO Jerry Fletcher said. The center has room for four women and 37 men who are sent there by judges or the state Department of Corrections, Fletcher said. A local three-member admissions board must approve applicants, and staff can refuse to take someone, Fletcher added. Violent offenders must be approved by the entire corrections board, board member District Judge Terrence O’Brien said. The center is the first of its kind in Wyoming run by Volunteers of America, a national non-profit group.
