From the Sept. 1, 1977 News Record:
Postmaster Henry J. Kleker of Gillette has reported the mystery of full parking facilities in front of the post office and only a few customers actually in the building. "The other day I saw traffic so snarled at the corner of Fourth St. and Kendrick Ave. that a city policeman had rushed in to straighten things up. Inside the post office I found only a few customers," Kleker reported. Kleker appealed to all patrons at the post office to move their vehicles as soon as they have concluded their business there.
