From the Feb. 1, 2000 News Record:
Highway 59 south of Gillette had the highest daily average of vehicles on a primary highway in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The highway registered a daily average of 4,579 vehicles during November. That number is up from 4,057 during the same time in 1998. Highway 59 also had the highest single-day count of 6,108 on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving.
