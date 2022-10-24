From the Oct. 13, 1996 News Record:
Gillette will host the International Crimestoppers Convention in 1998. A group from Campbell County pitched the idea to the national board last week in Mobile, Ala., Gillette Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Mary Short told The News Record Friday afternoon. She said the convention will bring up to 600 people from around the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Guam and Africa to Gillette in September 1998. Maui, Hawaii was the other destination in the final running, Cam-plex General Manager Dan Barks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.