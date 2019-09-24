L.M. Bury, one of Campbell County’s progressive farmers, is selling out his entire farm equipment consisting of farm machinery of all description, and also his livestock consisting of 80 head of cattle, a bunch of horses, hogs, chickens, etc. Mr. Bury has accepted a position with the Gillette Commercial Company and has moved to Gillette to give his family the advantage of better schools. He has rented his farm. Col. Bert L. Harrod, the local auctioneer, has charge of the sale. Mr. Harrod considers this the largest farm sale ever held in the county, and he has successfully cried hundreds of them in the past.
