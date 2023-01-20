From the Jan. 18, 2000 News Record:
North Antelope/Rochelle Mine reached a production milestone this year shipping out 500 million tons of coal. The mark is the combination of coal shipped from North Antelope Mine which began operations in 1983 and Rochelle Mine which started in 1985. The two mines combined last January, according to a press release.
