From the Feb. 18, 1960 News Record:
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Murphy, owners of Murphy's Gillette Drugstore, and Jack Kvale of Edelman Drug Company, all of Gillette attended a banquet and meeting of the North Central Pharmaceutical Association held at the Sheridan Inn on Sunday evening. During the meeting the problems of pharmacy in general were discussed and a talk on drugstore planning was given. The group also listened to a tape recording of the Senator Kefauver investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.