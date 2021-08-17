Press reports reveal the fact that Gillette and Campbell County may be visited by President Roosevelt about Aug. 25, according to present plans released from the White House in Washington. Mr. Roosevelt will be accompanied by a large part of officials, including Harry L. Hopkins, head of the Works Progress Administration. The particular interest of the President in Wyoming will be the large coal deposits in Campbell County, which are receiving considerable attention by the present administration as possibilities for the rural electrification department.
