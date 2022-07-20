From the July 24, 1958 News Record:
Harry Hanslip reported a surprise last week in his potato storage bin when he found small potatoes growing in big potatoes. It looked like one way of farming without having to sow the seed. He said the old spuds were in a paper bag, sprouting to the extent that a small potato had burst open the parent potato. And to top it off, there were no roots or blooms in evidence.
