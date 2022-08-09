From the Aug. 8, 1977 News Record:
A Gillette man was burned to death during the weekend when the oil tanker he was driving overturned and burned near the Montana border. Joseph Dyba Jr., 26, 200 Crazyhorse Lane, was driving the loaded oil tanker. The accident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Friday approximately 14.4 miles north of Leiter on the Pasake Road in Sheridan County. The investigating Wyoming Highway Patrolman said the trucker was hauling crude oil from Fence Creek, about eight miles south of the Montana line. The patrolman said Dyba was unable to negotiate a curve on the shale road and ran off the edge of the road where the truck rolled 1 1/2 times. The truck-trailer tanker caught fire and burned and the driver was thrown clear, but also burned, according to the report.
