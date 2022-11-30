From the Nov. 18, 1977 News Record:
A former Gillette resident sought in connection with a local embezzlement case was apprehended when he crossed the Canadian border recently, but he posted bail bond and has since returned to Canada. Gillette police said Victor Bouzide, 37, was nabbed by United States emigration officials in Detroit, but was allowed to post 10 percent of a $25,000 bond and did. Bouzide is to appear at an extradition hearing Dec. 13 in Detroit, but Det. Mel Maritz of the Gillette Police Department says he would be surprised if the man appeared. Bouzide is wanted in connection with nearly $13,000 allegedly embezzled from Pepe's Pizza in Gillette.
