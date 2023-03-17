From the March 26, 2000 News Record:
The Gillette Stock Car Association plans to kick off its 30th year at the Gillette Thunder Speedway with a new look and a new lineup that extends far beyond stock cars. "The bottom line over the past few years is that racing had gone downhill. To prove it, the car counts were down. "We had to do something," said Jeff Hulings, president of the Gillette Stock Car Association. The speedway is getting a much needed facelift with new fencing, an enlarged pit area, extended spectator parking, a new speaker system, more lighting and a new concession stand built by a high school shop class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.