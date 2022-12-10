From the Dec. 6, 1977 News Record:
Gillette resident Jimmy Dale Rodgers has been released on bond after being arraigned on aggravated assault and battery charges. The 40-year-old owner of Jim’s Water Service was charged in connection with the shooting of Raymond Barela, 20, an employee. Rodgers reportedly turned himself in to Campbell County sheriff’s deputies Sunday after Barela had been shot in the arm. Barela was treated and released from Campbell County Memorial Hospital Sunday. Rodgers was arraigned in Campbell County Justice Court Monday afternoon and freed on a $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.