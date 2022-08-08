From the Aug. 4, 1977 News Record:
Taking with her a Charles M. Russell painting and "something for the kids," Bronwyn Rudolph is spending the summer with a family in the Netherlands. Traveling on the American Field Service (AFS) international scholarship fund, Bronwyn has been assigned to the city of Pernis, a suburb of Amsterdam. Her host family, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Birkhoff, have a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. Before leaving, Bronwyn said she didn't know much about the city, and couldn't find it on a map. She had listed her interests as "mostly rural things" on her AFS application. Limited to just 44 pounds of luggage, Bronwyn said she planned to wear "mostly Levis and a couple of nice suits" during her stay. She also has her camera and a slide presentation of Gillette and northeast Wyoming to show her hosts.
