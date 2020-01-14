A Campbell County District Court jury found the Burlington Northern Railroad negligent Friday in a civil suit stemming from an auto-train crash in 1976. The jury awarded the driver of the car, Humphrey Wetzel, $47,200 in damages. A passenger in Wetzel’s car, Michael Daley was awarded $36,000 in damages. Wetzel and Daley, in separate lawsuits that were heard together, claimed that the railroad was negligent in failing to put up and maintain electrical or mechanical signal or warning devices at the line’s railroad crossing on Wyo. 341 about 1 1/2 miles north of Arvada in Sheridan County. Wetzel sought $76,000 in damages, and Daley sued for $50,600 in damages.
