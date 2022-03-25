The great driving spirit of the Camels took them over the best ranked team in the state, Cheyenne, to capture the 1958 Wyoming class A basketball championship by a score of 61 to 56 last Saturday night during the finals at Laramie. Their fourth game in four days, the Campbell County High School squad showed as much drive and determination to win as the first day's play which they opened against Evanston, fourth place winner of the southwestern conference. A large crowd of Gillette fans came bounding out onto the court to congratulate their team and coach as the final whistle proclaimed the state championship belonged to Gillette.
