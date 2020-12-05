From the Dec. 7, 1994 News Record:
Converting the Rockpile Center barn to an ice rink during the winter has won the approval — and the funding — from the Campbell County Commission. Now all that’s left is to make sure that the county Parks and Recreation Board has no objection and that using the barn for about three months during the winter won’t interfere with anyone else’s plans. The commission told supporters Tuesday that it would pay the $12,600 it needed to put in the fence, boards, liner, mats and insulation at the barn. The equipment will be paid with Optional 1% Sales Tax money. But the board cautioned it hadn’t committed to fund the second stage of the project, estimated to cost at least $29,000. That project, planned for next winter, would build a skate change and concession area, buy skates for people to rent, and buy an air cooling system. “I would be ecstatic with phase one,” said organizer Jim Lundquist.
