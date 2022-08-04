From the Aug. 4, 1996 News Record:
Except for last year, hospital recruitment costs have run well over $700,000 annually since fiscal year 1993. Some of the candidates running for the hospital board question the expense, others say they're willing to pay what's necessary to bring doctors to town. The candidates also agree that attendance at board meetings is important, along with being prepared to discuss agenda topics. Five people are running for three open seats including incumbent Dr. Gerald Baker, Dr. Timothy Hallinan, Arlyn Magnuson, Mary Shea and Medelice Tuttle. Each seat carries a four-year term.
