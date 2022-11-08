From the Nov. 4, 1996 News Record:
Tom Swingholm, a child molester who’s been in prison since February 1995, has lost his bid for a shorter sentence. District Judge Terrence O’Brien, who sentenced Swingholm to two 3-10 year prison terms, denied his request for a reduced sentence on Oct. 28. In his bid for early freedom, Swingholm submitted several pages of self-written testimony that he’d found his “wounded inner child.” Swingholm, 32, writes in documents submitted to the court that he had sex with minors out of low self-esteem and a feeling that he was growing old. “I am not glad that I came to prison and whats (sic) more, I am not glad that I committed the crimes that brought me here,” he writes in a “progress statement” he says was for his counselor. He asked O’Brien to let him out of prison early so he can care for his daughter, whom he says his wife takes no interest in.
