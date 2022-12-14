From the Dec. 27, 1977 News Record:
Gertie Hawks, J&J Trailer Court, got a bit of help unwrapping her Christmas presents this year. The woman told Campbell County sheriff's deputies that she returned to her trailer Christmas Eve to discover that someone had entered the home and unwrapped all the presents under the tree. The burglar, who just couldn't wait for Christmas Day, took several pieces of costume jewelry, but left the other presents, amid the torn wrapping under the tree.
