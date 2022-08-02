From the Aug. 2, 1996 News Record:
A Gillette man sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for raping and molesting several teen-age girls lost his bid July 19 for a new trial based on his argument that his attorney at the trial was ineffective. However, Dennis Rigler’s new attorney, Nick Deegan, said the July hearings on whether Walt Murray Jr. provided adequate help to his client were more important as a part of an appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court. “We applied to the Supreme Court for a remand to the district court so we could have these hearings,” Deegan said. “They don’t grant those automatically; you have to show cause, so we feel we achieved a victory in getting the hearings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.