From the Oct. 2, 1958 News Record:
The housetrailer and belongings of Mrs. Drucie Boller were reported to have burned in about 20 minutes last Thursday afternoon at the Boller ranch 43 miles south of Gillette. A shop and garage were also burned. The fire was thought to have been started from sparks from a welding machine which had been operated nearby. Mrs. Boller had just returned from visiting her brother-in-law and wife, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Boller at Livingston, Montana, and her belongings were still in the housetrailer.
