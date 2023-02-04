From the Feb. 4, 1960 News Record:
Two rural schools were closed during the past week in Campbell County, Mrs. Nelle E. Cook, county superintendent, announced. This will make a total of 52 remaining in the county. The Keeline school in district No. 10 and Prairie Creek school in district No. 12, both one family schools, were closed as the teachers resigned their positions. There were four children attending each school, Mrs. Cook said, and they are expected to enroll in the Gillette grade school.
