From the Sept. 16, 1977 News Record:
A special prosecutor may be appointed soon to investigate allegations that two Campbell County sheriff’s deputies broke into a local residence to serve an eviction notice. Campbell County Atty. Willis Geer said he had talked with District Court Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. concerning hiring the special prosecutor and that the judge agreed to name one. Geer explained that he was withdrawing from the proceedings because his law firm is representing Curtis Phipps, 43, who reported the incident, on a civil matter. Phipps, who lives at 207 Iriquois Lane, said he was in his bed about 7 a.m. Sunday when he heard “a loud banging on the door.” “It made me so mad, I said, ‘To heck with it, I’m not going to answer it,’ he said. Phipps claimed that the banging continued and that he heard a man identify himself as a sheriff’s deputy. Next, he said, “I heard tampering with a window and front door, then I heard them in the hall.” He claimed the deputies entered his bedroom, dropped the summons on his bed, then prepared to leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.