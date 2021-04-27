After lingering for 11 days, Mrs. Myrtle Taylor, who was terribly burned by exploding alcohol fumes while dressing a surgical wound, died at a local hospital Friday morning at about 10 o’clock. Mrs. Taylor’s burns were of such a nature that her recovery seemed impossible from the first. For several days, however, last week her improvement seemed so marked that she seemed to have a fair chance to recover, but she was unable to hold the gain. Mrs. Taylor was burned a week ago Monday evening. About two weeks before that, she underwent an abdominal operation from which she was convalescing. She was attempting to dress the wound while still in bed. After applying alcohol, she was using adhesive tape to bind a cotton dressing in place and lit a match to warm the ends of the tape. Flames almost instantly shot over her body and she was burned from her neck to her knees.
