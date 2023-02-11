From the Feb. 12, 1938 News Record:
A freakish accident happened on Thursday night when Ralph Swartz of Rapid City, S. Dak., crashed into a lamp post on Gillette Avenue. The light was broken and the standard knocked into several pieces. It is understood Mr. Swartz paid for the damage to the light, which was city property. The cause of the accident was given as faulty brakes not stopping the car at the curb.
