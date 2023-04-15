From the April 28, 1938 News Record: Judge James H. Burgess gave Carl Curtis a sentence of from one to two years in the state penitentiary at Rawlins when he plead guilty to a charge of bigamy yesterday. He was arrested Tuesday morning after several months as a fugitive. The case of Joseph Klinefeldt, who pled guilty to entering a locked house and an attempted attack of the girl living there, was taken under advisement, sentence being deferred for a few days.

