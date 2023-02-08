From the Feb. 5, 1938 News Record:
A meeting regarding policies of purchase and administration of the sub-marginal lands of this section was held yesterday at the courthouse. J.B. Hogue of Washington, D.C., of the Bureau of Agricultural Economics and R.L. Spurlock of Douglas, state project manager of the land utilization division of the re-settlement administration were present. They conferred with the livestock committee of the county agricultural planning committee, which E.P. Spaeth of Gillette was a part of.
