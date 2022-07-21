From the July 22, 1977 News Record:
It took a nine-woman, three-man jury only about 30 minutes to find Richard Charles Brown guilty of aggravated assault against a Gillette policeman. The verdict, read by jury foreman John Martin, climaxed a full day of testimony in Campbell County District Court. During that time Brown testified he suffered a memory lapse of the incident. Following the 8 p.m. conviction, Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. remanded Brown to the custody of the county jail pending a pre-sentence investigation. The offense can bring from one to 14 years in prison. Brown, who admits using several aliases, had pleaded not guilty to the charge of shooting at Sgt. David A. Ross last March 8 while the officer was making a routine traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.