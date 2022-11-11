From the Nov. 13, 1958 News Record:
The reconstruction of the dike at the Gillette fishing lake, located south of Gillette on the Douglas Highway, was said to have been completed, according to a report by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. A seepage problem around the dam was worked on and believed to have been brought under control. The project has been worked on by the city of Gillette and local organizations. Last spring about 500 trees were planted in the area. Other facilities for picnic grounds are also planned.
