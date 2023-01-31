From the Jan. 21, 1971 News Record:
Two reports of thefts were made with the county sheriff’s office involving oil supply and drilling companies, Sheriff D.B. Hladky said this week. Glass in a door was broken out and entrance made at the Oasis company located west of Gillette on the night of Jan. 16. LeRoy Smith, operator of the company, reported some hand tools, electric drill, and other small items taken. Numerous and assorted tools were taken from Exeter’s rig No. 12 located south of Gillette between Jan. 14 and 18, according to a report given by Art Linder, tool pusher for the company.
