From the Aug. 28, 1958 News Record:
The 1958 fall crippled children's conference will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Gillette in the basement of the First Presbyterian church, with Dr. Gordon Whiston, orthopedist of Casper, in charge. A pediatrician will also assist Dr. Whiston. The conferences are held for the detection and diagnosis of crippling conditions of children to the age of 21 years.
