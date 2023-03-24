From the March 29, 2000 News Record:
Local law enforcement officers have started using a computerized system to train, which is more convenient and cheaper, officials say. "One of the most difficult things I've found in my training of officers was who goes. Everybody wants to go. Someone has to stay and cover the shifts," Chuck Bayne, outreach training supervisor for the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, told local law enforcement officials Tuesday during a training session for the new system. With the Specialized Training, Testing and Record keeping computer system, officers could get the training in the comfort of their own departments. "It's more beneficial than sending you on the road and losing you for a day," Bayne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.