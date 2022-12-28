From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
Ralph Hurt was elected noble grand at the annual election of officers of the Odd Fellows, Tuesday evening, Dec. 9. Other officers elected were Milton Schiermiester, vice grand, Halvor Johnson, secretary, LaVern Harrod, treasurer, Dale Johnson, trustee for a three-year term and Dorse Miller, Jr. and Harold Reed, representatives to grand lodge for the 1959 session. Kirk Coulter is the outgoing noble grand.
