From the Aug. 11, 1997 News Record:
Kelly Bennett, 15, didn’t expect to break any barriers when she competed in the national Junior Olympic swim meet in Clovis, Calif., last week. She didn’t just break them, however, she smashed her way through them en-route to a national championship title. Saturday, Bennett won the 50-meter freestyle in the long-course meet with a time of 26.62 seconds, just 18/100ths of a second shy of a national record. It was the first time she had gone below 27 seconds in the event on a metered course and it allowed her to qualify for the national championships which include the senior and elite swimmers in the United States. “I really wasn’t aiming to win. I wanted to get my senior cut,” Bennett said Sunday after returning with her parents from California. “To do so I had to go 27.09. I figured I would go around 27 flat, I didn’t think I’d break 27.” So much for that barrier.
