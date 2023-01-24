From the Jan. 14, 1971 News Record:
Flying and blowing snow blotted out anything behind the Walker trailer on Tuesday morning following a night in which the trailer burned and the life of Mary Dawn Walker, 2, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garnet Walker, was lost in the fire. Mrs. Walker and two other small children escaped the flames which engulfed the trailer in a very short time in the sub-zero weather.
