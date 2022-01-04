Plans are reaching the finishing stage for Gillette’s third annual President’s Ball, according to John T. Daly Jr., local chairman. These dances are held each year throughout the nation and in many foreign countries. Seventy percent of the proceeds are kept locally to aid in the fight against infantile paralysis. The remaining 30% is used nationally to aid in the cause of curing and preventing this disease.
